Here are the hilarious things people in Toronto think should be Olympic sports

The 2022 Winter Olympics have finally started. Although there have been some mixed feelings over Team Canada's Olympic uniform, there's no doubt that support for the team will be pouring in for the next couple of weeks.

blogTO asked our Twitter followers about Toronto-specific activities that should be considered Olympic sports, and people have been quick to reply with some quirky and very relatable things.

Living in Toronto, what is something you do that should be considered as an Olympic Sport? — blogTO (@blogTO) February 4, 2022

Here are the hilarious things people in Toronto think should be considered Olympic sports.

Going end to end down a TTC train brushing against people as little as possible. https://t.co/G1zlMyxhp7 — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) February 4, 2022

Some have commented on the TTC.

Sliding through the closing doors of any TTC vehicle pic.twitter.com/xSsntIj7X0 — Gingers R Life (@ColourMeRedddd) February 4, 2022

With the dangers of dodging cars.

Dodging cars while trying to get off the streetcar — Emma Beaudin (@emmabeaudin) February 4, 2022

While others commented on trying to beat the streetcar.

The 400-metre I-can-beat-that-streetcar-to-the-next-stop. I've been training for years! — Chris Knight (@ChrisKnightfilm) February 4, 2022

Others have commented on dodging our city's pests, the pesky pigeons that block everyone's way.

We're just trying to walk through Union Station they don't need to stand in the middle of the hallway.

Vermin dodging — Noor Javed (@njaved) February 4, 2022

Don't even get me started on trying to navigate Union Station.

Navigating Union Station during a long weekend, Friday afternoon rush hour. https://t.co/tYAiHjMFRW — Marla Mae (@earlymornstar) February 4, 2022

It truly feels like an Olympic sport once you finally find your way from the subway to the GO Train platforms.

Finding your way at Union Station — M. (@ireadallday13) February 4, 2022

Someone even commented about the infamous Mcdonald's on Queen Street West at Spadina Avenue. If you've ever been there, you know exactly what we're talking about.

Going to Queen and Spadina McDonalds — nicole. (@nic_brad) February 4, 2022

Now with all of the snow on our streets, it really has become a bit of an obstacle course trying to navigate the city.

Navigate your car through side streets when it’s snowing! — MountPleasantVillage (@Mt_Pleasant_BIA) February 4, 2022

People have been trying to avoid the slush and puddles.

Grey melting snow puddle jumping in March — lionel le bourhis (@lionelLB777) February 4, 2022

While others are climbing snowbanks in order to cross the street.

Snowbank climbing lol — Joanna Lavoie (@JoannaLavoie) February 4, 2022

Not sure if us Torontonians are built to navigate through the snow, because it truly is a struggle.

Walking on congested sidewalk with narrow path full of ice, snow, slush and water obstacles. — 💉💉💉 (@sova123k) February 4, 2022

Let's not forget about the endless construction that lines the streets all year round.

Finding a street without construction — ਸਵੀਨਾ (@savina_xo) February 4, 2022

Like how is the Eglington LRT not done yet?

Driving on Eglinton Ave — Carol P (she/her) (@Pie_caramel) February 4, 2022

Let's not forget all the potholes on the roads.

Dodging potholes while driving. Formula 1 racers would be struggling too https://t.co/XUmQ4JF9lU — Kaz Price (@KazAtta) February 4, 2022

With so many quirks in Toronto, I'm surprised we don't have our own Olympic games yet.