Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rogers centre upgrades

No new Toronto ballpark as Blue Jays opt for $250 million Rogers Centre upgrade

Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It looks like plans to demolish the Rogers Centre and replace it with a new ballpark for the Toronto Blue Jays have been shelved, as Rogers has reportedly opted for a quarter-billion-dollar renovation that would modernize the 32-year-old stadium — now the seventh-oldest in Major League Baseball.

Venues Now reports that, according to industry sources, PCI Construction Group and architects Populous — the leading firm for sports venues — won a bid to overhaul the retractable-roof stadium, Rogers Communications planning to invest between $200 million and $250 million on the iconic facility.

While some fans may be disappointed to learn that the Jays won't be moving into a 21st-century stadium-based megadevelopment, it looks like Rogers at least picked the right firm for the job.

Populous has designed venues for some of the biggest sports teams on the planet (the Monstars have yet to hire them) with 1,325 stadiums in 34 countries. They're responsible for 20 MLB ballparks out of the 30 teams, including the New Yankee Stadium, so it's safe to say they know what they're doing.

Upgrades would reportedly make the stadium more baseball-specific, its original multipurpose scope no longer required since the Toronto Argonauts left for BMO field in 2015.

No estimates have been given as to when construction would start, but it is assumed that the stadium upgrades would be a much quicker turnaround than the five-to-eight-year timeline that was given for the demolition and redevelopment option announced in November 2020.

It's a much cheaper option than rebuilding, with modern stadiums typically running a price tag exceeding $1 billion. When it opened as SkyDome in 1989, its cost had reached $600 million, which tallies up to over $1.1 billion in 2021 when inflation is factored in.

Renovating the dome could also spare the team the cost and inconvenience of a temporary relocation, something players and fans are all too familiar with after the Jays were forced to play the bulk of home games in their last two seasons at much smaller ballparks in Dunedin and Buffalo.

The unconfirmed overhaul would join other upgrades in the works, with a new video board and concourse improvements announced in October, coming in time for the 2022 season.

Lead photo by

Connor Scott

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The top 10 winter weekend escapes from Toronto

Gyms in Toronto are shutting down for at least the rest of the year

No new Toronto ballpark as Blue Jays opt for $250 million Rogers Centre upgrade

People are furious that a Toronto Raptors game isn't being postponed

Big venues in Toronto are finally starting to crack down on mask rules

Wealthy season ticket holders given first dibs to limited capacity Toronto sports events

Spin studio is permanently closing all of its Toronto locations

Toronto park with its own chairlift and ski hill opens next month