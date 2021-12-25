Toronto shopping mall just got a new outdoor skating rink for the winter

Lace up your skates because Toronto's outdoor skating rinks have opened for the season.

From the rink new at Harbourfront to the picturesque skating trail at Colonel Samuel Smith Park, there are a ton of places you can glide on the ice this winter and a Toronto shopping mall just got a huge outdoor rink.

Located at Scarborough Town Centre, the outdoor rink might be the perfect way to end a Boxing Day shopping trip.

Just like the rooftop rink at The Porch, The RINK at STC is also a synthetic rink.

Unlike other outdoor rinks like the rink at Union Station, there are no skate or helmet rentals available so you'll have to bring your own.

The rink will be hosting DJ skate nights on specific weekends starting in January.

Admission to the rink is free but you'll have to prebook a spot before getting to the rink as there are no walk-ins available. Each reservation gives you 45 minutes of skate time on the rink.

The rink is located by the Cineplex and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until Feb. 28.