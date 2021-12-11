This hidden skating pond is just steps from Toronto's busiest intersection

It's time to lace up your skates because outdoor skating rinks are now open all over the city.

From the rooftop ice rink at The Porch to the skating trail at The Bentway, there are a ton of places to glide on ice and the city just got another one just steps away from Toronto's busiest intersection.

The Ryerson Community Park rink is located on the Ryerson University campus and is the perfect place to skate when you're taking a break from class.

Unlike other outdoor rinks like the new skating rink at Harbourfront, there are no skate rentals available so you'll have to bring your own pair.

If you're looking for a place to brush up on your skills, then this is the rink to go to since it's quietly nestled in the university campus and not as busy as other downtown rinks.

The outdoor rink is unsupervised but skate times for the rink are 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily until Feb. 27 weather permitting.