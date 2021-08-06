Mo Ahmed wins silver for Canada in the 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics
Mo Ahmed from St. Catharines, Ontario has just claimed the silver medal in the men's 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics.
Ahmed finished the race in 12:58.61, less than a second behind Joshua Cheptegei who won the gold.
MOH AHMED - SILVER 🥈— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 6, 2021
He turns on the jets in the last lap and roars to a 2nd place finish in the 5,000m in a time of 12:58.61 pic.twitter.com/iwCRcsruXt
Fellow Canadian Justyn Knight placed seventh.
Hug it out @Moh_Speed, this is your moment 🥈 pic.twitter.com/uvoos946jr— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 6, 2021
Ahmed, who previously won bronze at the 2019 World Championships, was one of Canada's medal hopefuls in track and field during the summer games.
Post medal feels 🥺@Moh_Speed wins his first Olympic medal 🥈 pic.twitter.com/QCCE1iGM0P— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 6, 2021
Born in Somalia, Ahmed, moved to Canada at the age of 11 and has been a rising star in Canada since competing at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
"The future is bright for you baby."— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 6, 2021
After winning 🥈, @Moh_Speed had some words for his teammate @justyn_knight who finished seventh in the 5000m in his first Olympic final 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/6UVkCpTAQ4
Ahmed previously competed in the 10,000m in Tokyo and finished sixth.
