Mo Ahmed wins silver for Canada in the 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics

Mo Ahmed from St. Catharines, Ontario has just claimed the silver medal in the men's 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ahmed finished the race in 12:58.61, less than a second behind Joshua Cheptegei who won the gold.

Fellow Canadian Justyn Knight placed seventh.

Ahmed, who previously won bronze at the 2019 World Championships, was one of Canada's medal hopefuls in track and field during the summer games.

Born in Somalia, Ahmed, moved to Canada at the age of 11 and has been a rising star in Canada since competing at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Ahmed previously competed in the 10,000m in Tokyo and finished sixth.