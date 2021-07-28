This is how people reacted to Penny Oleksiak's record-breaking Olympic medal win

At 21-years-old, Toronto's Penny Oleksiak swam to Canadian Olympic history last night.

Earning a bronze medal in women's 200-metre freestyle, she now has six medals under her belt and joins speed skater Cindy Klassen and speed skater/cyclist Clara Hughes as Canada's most decorated Olympians — and Oleksiak still has three races this week!

What was Oleksiak’s reaction after winning bronze?: "I saw the lights beside my name, and I honestly didn’t really care," she said. "I was just like, my legs are killing me."

But, those back in Canada took to social media to share their excitement. Some shared memes...

While others made clever puns.

NO one puts Penny in a corner!! She is showing all those doubters 💪🏻👊🏻🙌🏻🔥🔥🔥🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦 — Brenda Campbell (@Brenda_Campb) July 28, 2021

She impressed politicians including Doug Ford...

Another historic night in #Tokyo! Congratulations @OleksiakPenny on winning bronze in the 200m freestyle at #Tokyo2020 @Olympics. You’re officially the most decorated summer Olympian in @TeamCanada history! 🇨🇦 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 28, 2021

and Canadian Senator Denis Batters.

Have never been soooo excited about a Penny!

Very soon now…

GO PENNY GO! 🇨🇦 #PennyOleksiak #Tokyo2020 — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) July 28, 2021

Other Olympians...

BRONZE for Penny Oleksiak.



Historic.



She is now Canada’s most decorated Summer Olympian.



6 medals by the age of 21. Someone plz take her to Vegas after #Tokyo2020. I think she’s feeling lucky.



More to come. 🇨🇦🥉 — Anastasia Bucsis (@anastasure) July 28, 2021

TV personalities...

And, of course, all of Team Canada.

Penny Oleksiak’s idea of success looks a little different than most. Six Olympic medals in five years, and no signs of stopping. 😤



Congratulations on a big podium finish at these #Tokyo2020 Games, @OleksiakPenny!@RBC | #IdeasHappenHere pic.twitter.com/3zy6LXXSlZ — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 28, 2021

Later on, after Oleksiak seemed to recover and as the news sunk in, she too took to Twitter and retweeted a post by The Weeknd that pretty much summed it all up:

can’t believe we’re here. feels like yesterday we were there... but now... we’re here. not there. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 28, 2021

You can cheer her on later this week as she competes in her last three events. Her next event is the 100-metre freestyle semi-final, which takes place tonight at 9:53 p.m. EST.