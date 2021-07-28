Sports & Play
Brieanna Charlebois
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Penny Oleksiak olympics

This is how people reacted to Penny Oleksiak's record-breaking Olympic medal win

At 21-years-old, Toronto's Penny Oleksiak swam to Canadian Olympic history last night.

Earning a bronze medal in women's 200-metre freestyle, she now has six medals under her belt and joins speed skater Cindy Klassen and speed skater/cyclist Clara Hughes as Canada's most decorated Olympians — and Oleksiak still has three races this week! 

What was Oleksiak’s reaction after winning bronze?: "I saw the lights beside my name, and I honestly didn’t really care," she said. "I was just like, my legs are killing me."

But, those back in Canada took to social media to share their excitement. Some shared memes...

While others made clever puns.

She impressed politicians including Doug Ford...

and Canadian Senator Denis Batters.

Other Olympians...

TV personalities...

And, of course, all of Team Canada.

Later on, after Oleksiak seemed to recover and as the news sunk in, she too took to Twitter and retweeted a post by The Weeknd that pretty much summed it all up:

You can cheer her on later this week as she competes in her last three events. Her next event is the 100-metre freestyle semi-final, which takes place tonight at 9:53 p.m. EST.  

