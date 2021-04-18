Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
khem birch raptors

Everything you need to know about the Toronto Raptors' newest Canadian Khem Birch

Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We the North may be We the Central Florida this year, but that doesn't mean the Toronto Raptors can't still flex their Canadian roots on the roster.

With Chris Boucher being one of the lone positive marks on a tumultuous Raptors season, the team decided to double its count of big Montreal ballers by adding 6'9 Khem Birch earlier this month.

Though he was born in Montreal, Birch's journey has taken him around the world, playing high school in Ontario and Massachusetts while playing college ball at Pittsburgh before transferring to UNLV.

Undrafted out of college, Birch spent time in the G League before signing in Europe to play for teams in Turkey and Greece. His impressive EuroLeague play caught the eye of NBA scouts who brought him to the Orlando Magic where he spent most of four years before signing in Toronto.

It's a dream come true for the Canadian, who has already represented his country on the national team for U-18 Championships and Olympic qualifiers where he was coached by Raptors boss Nick Nurse.

Typically Birch has been seen as a defensive specialist, but in his brief time with Toronto, he's already shown that he can be a threat at both ends of the court.

Lead photo by

Khem Birch

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Everything you need to know about the Toronto Raptors' newest Canadian Khem Birch

The history of the baseball stadium at Hanlan's Point on the Toronto Islands

Golf courses and outdoor sports in Ontario are being shut down by new restrictions

Mississauga gym refuses to be shut down as anti-mask supporters gather outside

This gym in Mississauga has decided to stay open during lockdown

Tennis Canada raises over $10k for dog injured in forklift accident at Toronto stadium

Toronto Raptors waive 3-time NBA champion Patrick McCaw and people have feelings

Saks Fifth Avenue is removing fur from all its Toronto stores