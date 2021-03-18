Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
miles by marriott markham

Markham hotel transforming rooms into mini gyms with machines and healthy snacks

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Hotels throughout the GTA have been pivoting their operations to try and attract more guests as COVID-19-related travel restrictions remain in place, and one Markham hotel is hopping on the trend by turning some of its guest rooms into fully-equipped personal fitness facilities.

With gyms in Toronto and other regions in the grey zone shut down, finding ways to stay active can be difficult, and that's part of why the Toronto Marriott Markham Hotel just launched its brand new "Miles by Marriot Markham" room package. 

"We decided to put together the 'Miles by Marriott Markham' room package because we wanted to offer an exclusive experience for those who want to keep active while staying at our hotel whether it be for a staycation or booking a hotel room as an alternative to working from home," Bob Wong, director of sales and marketing for the hotel, told blogTO. 

"In addition, with a number of gyms currently closed and with significantly reduced capacities in opened facilities, our 'Miles by Marriott Markham' room package is a great option for those who want to work out safely and privately in the comforts of a hotel room."

Each repurposed king guest room comes equipped with a cardio machine (either a stationary bike, elliptical machine or treadmill), yoga mat, light free weights, and a "wellness kit" filled with a healthy snack, beverage and a plush bathrobe.

The package also comes with a parking spot for one vehicle, in-room WiFi and a 1 p.m. late check-out.

Reservations can be made online for any date between now and Dec. 31, and the fitness package will set you back around $200 a night.

The Toronto Marriott Markham first opened its doors in April of 2018 and is the very first new-build redesigned Marriott Hotel in all of Canada. 

Lead photo by

Bob Wong

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Markham hotel transforming rooms into mini gyms with machines and healthy snacks

One of Toronto's most popular bike stores has closed despite surge in demand

Water park near Toronto plans to open this summer and they're hiring

Toronto woman leading night hikes to teach people about the ravines

Someone is creating the most Toronto LEGO set ever with an apartment over a Tim Hortons

Kyle Lowry says when he retires it will be as a Toronto Raptor

Toronto Raptors are now the most popular team in Japan thanks to Yuta Watanabe

82-year-old Toronto man takes a morning dip in Lake Ontario every day of the year