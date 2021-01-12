Toronto real estate company is replacing office spaces with a fitness centre

As the pandemic rages on and the demand for physical work spaces in Toronto continues to decline, one major real estate company is converting some of their prime downtown office space into a brand new wellness centre.

Oxford Properties, which is a Canadian multinational corporation with its headquarters in Toronto, recently announced that it will be opening a brand new wellness centre, called LEVEL, in the central Richmond-Adelaide Centre located at 85 Richmond St. West.

"LEVEL by Oxford Properties is a private wellness centre dedicated to the tenants of the Richmond Adelaide Centre," said Matthew Bonas, a yoga instructor and manager of the new gym. "It serves as an amenity in RAC."

Bonas told blogTO that Oxford Properties made the decision to convert the office space into a fitness centre in an effort to encourage health and wellness among tenants at a time when self-care is more important than ever.

When municipal and provincial governments allow for it, the space will serve as a fitness centre that offers different health and wellness services including yoga, meditation, Muay Thai, boxing, strength training, cycling, functional fitness, and cardio machines.

But it remains shuttered for now as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, and free virtual fitness classes are instead being offered over Zoom.

And when it does finally get to open its physical doors, the fitness centre assures that users will be able to feel safe and secure.

"Keeping you safe is our number one priority. We've established safety measures to ensure our facility remains in an impeccably clean condition. In addition to our continuous cleaning standard, we will have scheduled daily deep-cleanings," reads the LEVEL website.

​"Sanitization stations with disinfectant wipes and sprays as well as hand sanitizer dispensers will be located throughout the facility. You can work out and zen out with confidence and peace of mind."

While it was once a space filled with desks, computers and other non-zen elements, LEVEL will eventually provide members with a number of places to sit back and relax, including a lounge, yoga studio, cycling studio, training area, meditation haven and treatment room.

If there's one thing this pandemic has taught us, it's the importance of reducing stress and prioritizing self-care, and it seems even one of Toronto's largest real estate companies is now hopping on board the wellness train.