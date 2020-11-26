Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
express fitness scarborough

Toronto gym ordered to close after reopening in defiance of lockdown

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

After the owner of Etobicoke restaurant Adamson Barbecue attempted to open and serve indoor diners three days in a row despite municipal and provincial orders prohibiting it, some other businesses decided to follow suit and reopen their doors in protest of the lockdowm. 

Express Fitness Scarborough is one such business, and they took to Instagram this week to announce that they too would be opening their doors to the public at 12 p.m. on Thursday for a workout and "peaceful protest."

"Flex your muscles small business owners," they wrote on the social media platform ahead of Thursday's protest. "Pandemic or not you are all essential and have a right to@open your business this is Canada."

As promised, the owner of the gym and several members showed up for the workout and protest around noon on Thursday, but they were quickly met with the arrival of police and bylaw officers. 

The gym owner told media on site that he had only planned to allow five people in his 25,000-square-foot gym at a time, but officers arrived before he had the chance. 

Members therefore remained outside the gym while officers convened inside. 

Shortly after, the gym was ordered to shut down and the city issued two summonses for failure to comply with the province's Reopening Ontario Act, according to chief communications officer for the city Brad Ross

But unlike Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly, the owner complied with the order and said he has no plans to reopen tomorrow.

Lead photo by

expressfitness.scarborough

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto gym ordered to close after reopening in defiance of lockdown

Toronto gym owner calls out unclear rules for outdoor fitness during lockdown

Toronto toy company inks major deal to produce Harry Potter merchandise

Here's how to make reservations for outdoor skating rinks in Toronto

Toronto gym to protest lockdown by reopening amid Adamson Barbecue saga

Toronto to offer 60 km of new trails as part of plan to help people get outside this winter

10 outdoor skating rinks and trails in Toronto to check out this winter

You can go skating outdoors at Wayne Gretzky's winery in Niagara this winter