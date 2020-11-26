Sports & Play
harry potter merchandise

Toronto toy company inks major deal to produce Harry Potter merchandise

Would-be wizards should be on the lookout for a new line of Harry Potter merchandise including figurines and cosplay gear next year thanks to a deal with a Toronto toy company.

Spin Master Corp. announced that it has expanded its licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products as the new toy licensee for the Wizarding World franchise.

The deal comes following ongoing controversy around Potter author J.K. Rowling, who made comments that were accused on being transphobic and promoted a shop selling anti-transgender items. The comments have sparked a backlash from fans.

Nevertheless, Spin Master will develop Wizarding World products based on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films including dolls; figures and accessories; playsets; select vehicles; games; feature plush and role play/dress-up categories expected to launch on shelves in Fall 2021.

Spin Master is also behind well-known brands such as Paw Patrol, Hatchimals and Gund.

Last month it signed a deal to buy Rubik's Brand Ltd, the owner of the Rubik's Cube, for US$50 million.

