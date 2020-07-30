This is how yoga studios are reopening in Toronto for Stage 3

Forget doing yoga outdoors in weird plastic bubbles: Toronto enters Stage 3 on Friday, meaning yoga studios across the city are getting ready to open once more.

Gyms and fitness studios have been given the green light to reopen their doors to clients with increased health measures like physical distancing and reduced capacities.

There were several yoga studios that didn't make it through lockdown, like the independent Roncy staple Sama Yoga & Bodywork or Yyoga's Harbourfront location.

Those who did manage to make it to the other side have announced their reopening dates have also listed all the steps they're taking to keep people safe.

First and foremost, all hot yoga is still off-limits as steam rooms and saunas aren't permitted to open yet under Stage 3.

Studios such as Saana, Sweat and Tonic, and Yoga Tree have taken to social media to highlight some measures, one of which is requiring everyone in the studio to keep their face masks on, except during practice.

Other schools like Kula in the Annex have made it mandatory to wear a mask in all common spaces but have yet to decide if they think it's necessary in the studio too.

One thing all studios have in common is committing to fully sanitizing the studio and high touch areas before and after every class.

The three-storey Sweat & Tonic is implementing mandatory temperature checks before entering and has installed touchless motion sensors at the front entrance so people never have to touch a door at their Yonge and Dundas gym.

They've also reduced capacity by 40 per cent and have introduced touchless check-in at the reception.

Physical distancing markers have been introduced at nearly all studios to make sure mats are the appropriate six feet part.

Yoga Tree says they're suspending the use of all its showers, rental mats, lockers, towels and props — for now.

The studio also says that they'll be sanitizing the space with hospital-grade EPA-approved disinfectants and UV lights

Good ventilation is also a high priority: Kula says it's using air purifiers and will be running HVAC air exchange machine between classes to clear out the studios of all those sweaty particles.

Most yoga studios have been running virtual classes and will continue to do so even as they shift into this new stage of reopening.