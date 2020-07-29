This is when GoodLife Fitness is reopening gyms in Toronto

For many downtown Toronto residents with shoebox-sized living spaces, the gym is more than a place to lift — it's like a second home. The kind of home where you can practice doing handstands without breaking any furniture!

This in mind, it's no surprise that people have been turning to Google incessantly over the past few months with queries about when Canada's largest fitness chain would reopen after closing March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I'm pleased to tell you that GoodLife Fitness will be reopening all of its locations in Toronto and Peel this Friday in line with the province's Stage 3 reopening framework.

"GoodLife is thrilled to announce that our clubs in Toronto and Peel Region will be re-opening on Friday, July 31," said Jason Sheridan, senior vice president of operations at GoodLife Fitness, in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"We look forward to welcoming back our Members in these regions and showing them all of the careful preparation that has gone into reopening our clubs."

The fitness giant says that it will focus on three main areas while gradually reopening all of its clubs under the provincial government's direction: Ensuring physical distancing, reducing capacity levels in gyms, and enhancing its cleaning and sanitization practices.

New wayfinding signage and larger spaces between equipment, as well as mandatory online booking for gym visits, check off the first two points.

When it comes to cleaning, GoodLife is implementing a "30-minute Club Reset after each hour of Member activity" and adopting "a 'constantly cleaning' philosophy with a focus on using hospital-grade cleaning solutions on high-touch areas and surfaces, and a nightly deep clean and sanitization using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers.

Below are the GoodLife Fitness clubs that will be reopening in Ontario as of this Friday, July 31.

Brampton Bramalea City Centre

Brampton Gateway

Brampton Kingspoint Plaza

Brampton Mayfield And Bramalea

Brampton Mclaughlin Corners West

Brampton Woodhill

Etobicoke Bloor Islington Place

Etobicoke East Mall And Burnhamthorpe For Women

Etobicoke West Metro Centre

Mississauga Glen Erin And Eglinton For Women

Mississauga Heartland Town Centre

Mississauga Mavis And Dundas For Women

Mississauga Meadowvale Town Centre

Mississauga South Common Centre

Mississauga Square One

North York Don Mills And Eglinton For Women

North York Dufferin And Finch

North York Madison Centre

North York Sheppard And Consumers

North York Steeles And Woodbine

North York Victoria Terrace

North York Weston And 401 For Women

North York Yonge And Finch

North York York Mills Centre

Scarborough Cedarbrae Mall

Scarborough Kennedy And Lawrence

Scarborough Kingston And Eglinton

Scarborough Select And Markham

Scarborough Town Centre For Women

Toronto 137 Yonge Street

Toronto Bell Trinity Centre

Toronto Bloor And Bay

Toronto Bloor And Park

Toronto Coxwell And Gerrard

Toronto Danforth And Pape

Toronto Dunfield And Eglinton

Toronto King Liberty

Toronto Manulife Centre

Toronto Mount Pleasant And Davisville

Toronto Richmond And Bathurst

Toronto Richmond And John

Toronto Street For Women

Toronto Union Station

Toronto Wellington And York

Toronto Yonge And St Clair

Toronto Yonge Eglinton Centre

The gym chain had already reopened many of its Ontario locations on July 17 when 24 of the province's 34 public health regions moved into Stage 3.

Toronto has trailed behind a bit but fortunately, there will be no delay between when gyms can legally resume operations, and when we can all get back into our beloved fitness routines (or "resting between sets" and hogging machines for 20 minutes at a time while you scroll Instagram and creep on girls in crop tops. I see you. I loathe you.)