goodlife reopening

These are the GoodLife Fitness locations reopening in Ontario as part of Stage 3

GoodLife Fitness is at long last reopening a whole whack of its many Ontario locations this weekend as 24 public health regions move into Stage 3 of the province's economic reopening process. 

"GoodLife is thrilled to announce that 44 clubs in Ontario will be re-opening on Friday, July 17. This includes Clubs in Northern, Eastern, and Southwestern Ontario in all areas that have been approved to progress into Stage 3 by the provincial government," said the Canadian gym chain's Senior VP of Operations, Jason Sheridan, in an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon.

"GoodLife takes the health and safety of our Members and Associates very seriously and will continue to take proactive measures to limit exposure to COVID-19 in our Clubs across the country."

The fitness giant says that it will focus on three main areas while gradually reopening all of its clubs under the provincial government's direction: Ensuring physical distancing, reducing capacity levels in gyms, and enhancing its cleaning and sanitization practices.

New wayfinding signage and larger spaces between equipment, as well as mandatory online booking for gym visits check off the first two points.

When it comes to cleaning, GoodLife is implementing a "30-minute Club Reset after each hour of Member activity" and adopting "a 'constantly cleaning' philosophy with a focus on using hospital-grade cleaning solutions on high-touch areas and surfaces, and a nightly deep clean and sanitization using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers.

goodlife reopeningBelow are the GoodLife Fitness clubs that will be reopening in Ontario as of this Friday, July 17. More are expected to follow as additional areas of the province get the go-ahead to enter Stage 3 of post-lockdown reopening.

  • Alliston Market Village, ON
  • Barrhaven Strandherd Crossing, ON
  • Barrie Commerce Park, ON
  • Belleville Quinte Mall, ON
  • Bradford Holland and Sideroad 10, ON
  • Cambridge Hespeler and Eagle, ON
  • Guelph Pergola Commons, ON
  • Guelph Eramosa and Stevenson, ON
  • Kanata Eagleson, ON
  • Kanata Hazeldean Road, ON
  • Kingston Barrack Street, ON
  • Kitchener Williamsburg, ON
  • Kitchener Fairway, ON
  • London Talbot Village, ON
  • London Masonville, ON
  • London Oxford/Adelaide, ON
  • London Southdale, ON
  • London King & Wellington, ON
  • London Sherwood Forest, ON
  • North Bay Downtown, ON
  • Orleans Tenth Line and Charlemagne, ON
  • Ottawa Lansdowne Stadium, ON
  • Ottawa St Laurent Centre, ON
  • Ottawa Barrhaven, ON
  • Ottawa Baseline/Woodroffe, ON
  • Ottawa Gloucester Centre, ON
  • Ottawa Hunt Club, ON
  • Ottawa Place D'Orleans, ON
  • Ottawa Queen Street, ON
  • Ottawa Queensview, ON
  • Ottawa Rideau Centre, ON
  • Ottawa St. Laurent Centre, ON
  • Ottawa Walkley, ON
  • Orangeville Square, ON
  • Owen Sound Heritage Place, ON
  • Peterborough Voyageur Place, ON
  • Peterborough Chemong North, ON
  • Stittsville Corners, ON
  • Stittsville Carp and Hazeldean, ON
  • Strathroy, ON
  • Sudbury Southridge Mall, ON
  • Sudbury LaSalle and Gary, ON
  • Timmins Waterloo and Algonquin, ON
  • Waterloo Weber Street, ON
  • Woodstock Quality Inn, ON
