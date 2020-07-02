Outdoor pools in Toronto will be staying open until almost midnight

Toronto just announced some outdoor swimming pools will be staying open much later than usual to help the city cope with the sweltering heatwave.

Temperatures in the city are soaring and will continue to hover around 35 C for the next couple of days, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

And though it's only been a few days since outdoor public pools have reopened to the public, the city is extending the hours at six different facilities until 11:45 p.m. to help us cool off.

To help residents cool off, 6 of the City’s outdoor pools will be extending their hours until 11:45PM at the following facilities:

1.Alex Duff Pool

2.Earlscourt Park

3.Monarch Park

4.Parkway Forest

5.Smithfield Park

6.Sunnyside Park

Learn more at: https://t.co/oUR9Teaxkj pic.twitter.com/HIOi0d7LkB — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 2, 2020

Mayor Tory announced today that the pools at Alex Duff, Earlscourt Park, Monarch Park, Parkway Forest, Smithfield Park, and Sunnyside Park will stay open until nearly midnight.

Toronto's outdoor pool hours typically run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., so this means we get almost four more hours of swim thanks to the extension.

As per new pandemic rules, everyone visiting a public outdoor pool must sign-in, even if they're not swimming, by providing an e-mail address and phone number. You'll also be asked to wear a single-use wristband.

Capacity varies per pool, but the number of people allowed in facilities at a time has been drastically reduced.