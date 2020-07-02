City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Heat Warning

Toronto is now under a heat warning as temperatures climb to 35 C

Bust out the fans, crank up your air conditioner or prepare to stuff yourself with copious amounts of ice cream because you're going to need to find ways to cool down in Toronto for the rest of the week.

Things are about to get steamy as Environment and Climate Change Canada has declared a Heat Warning for Toronto from today through July 5.

The federal weather agency is calling for highs of up to 35 C today, 34 C tomorrow and back up to 35 C for both Saturday and Sunday.

With humidity, it's expected to feel as hot as 38 C today, 40 C tomorrow and Saturday and by Sunday temperatures could feel as high as a sweltering 42 C. 

With extreme heat on the way the city will open 15 Emergency Cooling Centres (ECCs) for the duration of the Heat Warning starting at 11 a.m.

Stay safe and cool, Toronto.

Timothy Corbin

