These gyms in Toronto are now doing outdoor fitness classes

Gyms and fitness studios in Toronto have had to adapt quickly to life at home. In the first few weeks of the shutdown, they took their classes online, offering IG Live or private Zoom classes to members.

Now with summer in full swing, gyms have adapted yet again by offering outdoor classes with social distance guidelines in place.

If you’re more comfortable with a one-on-one approach, some trainers are providing private sessions in parks bringing their own sanitized equipment and wipes.

Here is a list of gyms offering classes outside in a park.

Sweat & Tonic

Sweat in the Park is S&T’s popular outdoor class series with three opportunities to work out. Sweat and Tonic officers at least one class per day at one of three parks: St. James Square at Ryerson University, Little Norway Park, and Underpass Park in Corktown with trainer Julian Ho leading a full body HIIT class Monday mornings.

You can also do yoga at Ryerson Park or 60-minute HIIT session in Little Norway Park. Each Sweat in the Park class is $20 and can be booked online.

Loft Cycle

Loft Cycle is hosting a Workout in the Park series. The 50-minute classes include a mix of Loft’s sculpting classes, mat pilates, yoga and cardio burn. Classes are held at Withrow Park in East York with a maximum of nine people per class. $75 gets you entry into four classes.

You must bring your own mat, water, towel and free weights if you have them. If you don’t, Loft will arrange to have them for you. The Morning Series classes are held at Monday at 7:30 am., and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Pure Barre

Pure Barre will be hosting monthly pop ups at Trinity Bellwoods Park for its members. Classes are limited to 10 people and each person works out in one of the circles with Pure Barre equipment that has been sanitized and brought from the studio. Watch their Instagram for details on the next event.

RedLeaf

RedLeaf Fitness is hosting group workouts for its members in the parking lot behind the gym in the Eglinton West area, leaving the gym’s garage door open with music playing so it feels like you’re in the gym. Space is limited to nine students and one instructor. All workouts are done six feet apart.

Chi Junky

Chi Junky hosts sweat flow yoga at Jimmie Simpson Park in Leslieville three times a week: Sunday 9 a.m., Monday 6 p.m. and Thursday 6 p.m. for a yin stretch flow class. Each class is $20 or free for members with an unlimited membership card. You must bring your own yoga mat and props.

F45

Most of F45’s Toronto locations are offering outdoor classes. F45 Yorkville is doing strength training on the top floor of the Cumberland parking lot. F45 Leaside hosts morning classes a few days a week. F45 King Street is taking its circuit training outside in Regent Park. Each class is $30 for non-members and $20 for members.

BOLO

BOLO has a variety of classes outdoors. BOLO Boxing is a “no hit” boxing class held on Mondays in Canoe Landing. Tuesday’s Run Club is an all levels run club followed by interval strength training starting at Bolo’s studio on Richmond Street. Friday’s outdoor BOLO Bootcamp is an equipment-free full body burn at Stanley Park.

Fit Factory

Fit Factory has taken its intense bootcamps outdoors, providing socially distance training sessions usually at Canoe Landing or David Pecaut Square. Students sign up for the class online, meet at Fit Factory’s location on King West, and let the instructor lead them to the park which is decided on that day depending on time and availability.

Expect the Fit Factory brand of drills and circuit training with students staying six feet apart. The instructors get creative with their workouts depending on the park, and how busy it is, but David Pecaut Square has a well-designed staircase around the building that is utilized for an intense training session.

Old School Muay Thai

One of the original Muay Thai schools in Toronto is taking its all levels Muay Thai training outdoors. Beginning on July 28, instructors will take you through a Muay Thai class Tuesdays and Thursdays at Clarence Square Park. The cost is $159/month. There is no partner work.