Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews tests positive for COVID-19

Bad news for Toronto sports: both the Blue Jays and the Toronto Maple Leafs have had players test positive for COVID-19.

News of the virus spreading in both the city's teams first became known Friday, when it was announced that the Jays had shut down their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida after a player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

#BlueJays say personnel in Dunedin are being tested for COVID-19 and the facility has been shut down.



Club statement: pic.twitter.com/gbREfOEgu6 — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 19, 2020

According to reports, the player exhibiting the symptoms is a pitcher on the 40-man roster who had recently spent time with players from the Philadelphia Phillies The Phillies have had eight people test positive for the virus.

The Blue Jays GM, Ross Atkins, told ESPN that personnel of the club are undergoing testing now.

But it doesn't stop there. Today saw more bad news following a report from the Toronto Sun that Toronto Maple Leafs' star forward Auston Matthews has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Apparently Matthews is now quarantining at his home in Arizona, though the Maple Leafs have not yet made a public statement regarding Matthews' status.

So far, it appears Matthews' case is isolated on the team, and there's hope he will be healthy enough to be eligible to come back to Toronto for the Leafs camp opening on July 10.