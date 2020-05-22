Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka is bringing COVID-19 relief to the Congo

Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka has been doing a lot of uplifting things during the current pandemic, the latest being COVID-19 relief efforts in the Congo.

He's personally donated giant scarves to the City of Toronto and has been posting lots of entertaining social media content, but there's no doubt the work of the Serge Ibaka Foundation in the Congo is some of the most powerful pandemic relief he's been involved in.

The Serge Ibaka Foundation is starting a Covid 19 relief program in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo. The program is focused on the food insecurity issues caused by the pandemic's economic impact in Congo. pic.twitter.com/52TvGQYE21 — Ibaka Foundation (@IbakaFoundation) May 9, 2020

The Ibaka Foundation's relief program has focused in recent days on the Ouenzé, Mpila and Moungalie areas of Brazzaville. Fondation Burotop Iris has been helping with distribution.

Today we started the second distribution phase for the Covid 19 Relief Program in Brazzaville, Congo. The Mpila neighbourhood, affected by a natural disaster recently, is the focus this time. #brazzaville #congo #sergeibakafoundation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/TYFc5AcUYJ — Ibaka Foundation (@IbakaFoundation) May 16, 2020

"The Foundation, with the help of the Fondation Burotop Iris, has sourced and organized 80 tons of food products to be distributed to 8000 families in Brazzaville," reads a post on the Ibaka Foundation's social media. "The packages contain rice, sugar, milk, oil, pasta, canned food, and other products."

Very grateful to start the third phase of our Covid 19 Relief Program in Brazzaville, Congo. This time the focus is on the Moungalie neighbourhood. #congo #brazzaville #sergeibakafoundation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/qCCD3mFXZd — Ibaka Foundation (@IbakaFoundation) May 19, 2020

"The impact that the coronavirus has had in my country is big. Although infections might have not been as high as expected, the economic consequences have put the population in a difficult position, and the Foundation exists to take action to help them," said Serge Ibaka.

"We decided to focus on food insecurity as it's the most basic first need and many people are having difficulties to feed their families."