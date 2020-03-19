Serge Ibaka keeps winning the hearts of Toronto Raptors fans during quarantine

It's no secret that most of us are spending even more time than usual on social media as we sit at home and self-isolate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, Toronto Raptors player Serge Ibaka is providing plenty of wholesome Instagram content for all his fans.

The basketball player and fashion king has been posting steadily since the entire team was first ordered to self-quarantine about seven days ago, and it's safe to say he's giving his fans exactly what they want.

Ibaka posted a video of himself running in his Toronto home on Instagram yesterday with the caption, "Cardio day at home."

And while it's certainly difficult for many of us to imagine having enough space in a Toronto home to actually run, some users quickly thanked the NBA star for keeping spirits high.

Ibaka even posted his own hilarious segment on Instagram two days ago titled "how bored are you?" complete with its own cartoon intro.

"Who said NBA players can't do chores at home?" the video caption reads. "Well now I have to anyway! Stay safe and stay at home everyone! #quarantine #keepingmyselfbusy."

In the video, the basketball player proceeds to simply do dishes and empty the garbage in his kitchen. But the way it's edited — with sound effects that make it sound like an NBA game — will certainly make you chuckle.

Ibaka has also posted several other videos while self-quarantining, all of which are bound to put a smile on your face.

The Toronto Raptors, in addition to several other NBA teams, were ordered to self-quarantine after two players on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 just days after playing the Raptors.

The entire team was tested for the virus and they were all confirmed negative, but the players remain in quarantine as a precautionary measure.