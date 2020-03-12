Toronto Raptors spent night at bowling event before learning of order to self-quarantine

Following the news that the entire NBA season has been suspended due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, the Toronto Raptors players have been told to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

The Raptors played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night, and ESPN reported that the infected player is Rudy Gobert of the Jazz.

"The Toronto Raptors played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night, and as is usual during an NBA game, the players were in close physical contact," reads a statement from the Toronto Raptors.

"On Wednesday evening, testing revealed that a Jazz player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus."

The statement indicates that the Raptors have all been tested for the virus "out of an abundance of caution" and they're currently awaiting the results.

Raptors players were also given precautionary tests for coronavirus tonight, sources said. https://t.co/Rk1wYmFV14 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

"Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days, which means minimizing contact in accordance with public health guidelines," the statement continues.

"Our team doctors remain in communication with infection control specialists and public health authorities, and we will continue to abide by their advice."

Following their Monday night game with the Utah Jazz, the Raptors attended two public events: Nick Nurse's foundation launch and a Norm Powell bowling event at The Ballroom last night.

Obviously worrisome for the Raptors, who just played in Utah. Raptors hosted a couple of events tonight in Toronto before the news broke, Nick Nurse's foundation launch and a Norm Powell bowling event. https://t.co/Ln1m9aRP5I — Lori Ewing (@Ewingsports) March 12, 2020

But according to Toronto Public Health, anyone who came into contact with the Raptors at either of these events is not necessarily at risk.

"Since returning from Utah on Tuesday morning, team members have made two public appearances. According to Toronto Public Health, being in close contact with someone who does not have COVID-19, but was exposed to someone with COVID-19, does not constitute a risk for getting COVID-19 and does not require public health follow up," the statement indicates.

Four other teams who played against the Jazz within the last 10 days have also been asked to self-quarantine, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.