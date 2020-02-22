Toronto just got its first facility dedicated to lightsaber dueling for Star Wars fans

Star Wars fans no longer have to travel to a galaxy far far away to try lighsaber dueling, because Toronto just got its first facility dedicated to the recreational sport.

Archers Arena — a 10,000-square-foot combat archery arena at Dufferin and Sheppard Avenue West — is now offering the activity for anyone interested in a duel.

Lightsaber dueling events have been held in Toronto in the past, but the city has never had an exclusive place dedicated to Star Wars fans.

The sabers at Archers Arena are made of a polycarbonate material, which makes them extremely sturdy. They light up with LED lights and are equipped with a chip that makes an electric rumble on contact, just like the blades from the movies.

"We want to make this affordable for every family in the GTA so everyone can live their fantasies," Archers Arena co-founder Lucia Li said in a statement.

"There are a lot of people who live on a budget and lack of money should never stop them from having fun."

An hour-long battle at the arena costs $35 per person, while group packages are also available at a rate of $250 for eight people. The more people that participate, the cheaper the packages become.

Star Wars fans can also purchase the sabers after trying them on site.

"People do it in France, why not here too?" Archers Arena co-founder and CEO Sam Lai said in a statement.

"You hand out a saber to anyone and they start smiling immediately."