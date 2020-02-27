Fred VanVleet just celebrated his birthday at a Toronto bar

The Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet may be a local hero after helping his team win its first ever NBA Championship this past June, but he's also just a 26-year-old guy living in the city.

As such, he celebrated his most-recent birthday with a bottle servicey bash at one of Toronto's most popular downtown bars.

The actual, literal baller and his friends were spotted at Apt. 200 on Queen Street West this week having a blast in honour of VanVleet's big 2-6.

Toronto's own Le Dolci designed the Illinois-born athlete's cake, which was shaped in the logo of the guard's personal clothing brand.

VanVleet himself looked stylish in a pinkish, paisley patchwork button-up and matching rose-tinted sunglasses.

This isn't the first time VanVleet has made headlines just by venturing out into the city.

In August, the athlete delighted fans at Riverside's Tiny Record Shop by showing up to peruse their musical selection.