This is what Toronto thinks of the new Blue Jays uniforms

The Toronto Blue Jays just unveiled their new uniforms, and unlike their disastrous all-white outfits from the summer, everyone seems to love the new look. 

The team unveiled their jerseys —a powder blue throwback to the Jays uniform between 1977 and 1988—on Saturday to kick off Blue Jays Winter Fest 2020. 

Players stepped out onto the stage wearing the light blue uniforms with matching pants and some sweet new hats, with a dark blue visor. 

The Jays logo has also been tweaked, sitting on the left side and without the circular baseball around it. 

Nike is now the exclusive provider of the team kits, so of course you'll spot the famous swoosh on there too. 

Overall, it looks pretty fresh, and people are generally feeling the look.

Naturally, some in the peanut gallery are hating on the entire spectacle, while others are rallying for the white and grey uniforms instead — but hey, can't make everyone happy. 

Toronto Blue Jays

