Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue jays white uniforms

People really hated the Toronto Blue Jays new all white uniforms

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Blue Jays were decked out in all-white uniforms this weekend, and people were not feeling the look. 

Our beloved baseball team played against the Mariners in Seattle, and at the MLB's request, were dressed like an early 2000's boy band. 

This year's Players Weekend (an annual tradition where players are allowed to choose their jersey nicknames) had an all-black versus all-white theme. 

The Mariners evidently lucked out and got to dress in all-black numbers, which was very much the better look of the two. 

The Jays, unfortunately, got stuck with the milkman look. 

People spent all weekend dragging the outfits on social media. 

It felt more like a Cricket Association game than an MLB match. 

Some fans tried their best to warm up to the look, but those dusty digs were a hard pill to swallow. 

One person apparently liked the all-white uniforms, but it seems they were the only one in the Twitterverse that did. 

Lead photo by

@RapsLeafJays

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

People really hated the Toronto Blue Jays new all white uniforms

Toronto Air Show at the CNE schedule and times for 2019

Toronto Raptors players were at Casa Loma this weekend for a wedding

This cable car has been giving epic rides at Niagara Falls for over a century

Toronto basketball players are mad at Canadian Tire for replacing their nets

There's another epic sunflower farm for selfies that just opened near Toronto

Former All-Star explains why NBA players don't want to play in Toronto

35 games at the CNE ranked from easiest to hardest