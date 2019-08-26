People really hated the Toronto Blue Jays new all white uniforms
The Toronto Blue Jays were decked out in all-white uniforms this weekend, and people were not feeling the look.
Our beloved baseball team played against the Mariners in Seattle, and at the MLB's request, were dressed like an early 2000's boy band.
@Bluejays starting lineup tonight. Not sure about these white uniforms. #bluejaysinvade pic.twitter.com/I8k6Utxtis— Stephen King (@KingStephenA) August 24, 2019
This year's Players Weekend (an annual tradition where players are allowed to choose their jersey nicknames) had an all-black versus all-white theme.
These #BlueJays uniforms. pic.twitter.com/2w3a8NsuYR— Rob Walker (@rwalker_yyc) August 25, 2019
The Mariners evidently lucked out and got to dress in all-black numbers, which was very much the better look of the two.
The #BlueJays will also wear these uniforms when they deliver milk in the morning. pic.twitter.com/av7ozCPNdM— Ben Wagner (@benwag247) August 24, 2019
The Jays, unfortunately, got stuck with the milkman look.
.@BlueJays uniforms this weekend looking like: #BlueJaysInvade #GoMariners #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/FNZe2dofsF— Sean McKillip (@SeanMcKillip) August 24, 2019
People spent all weekend dragging the outfits on social media.
The Jays uniform reminds me of test cricket white uniforms. @BlueJays— LILLIAN MOODIE (@LillianMoodie) August 24, 2019
It felt more like a Cricket Association game than an MLB match.
Those are the ugliest uniforms this franchise has ever worn. Don’t ever do this again.— Matt (@BRSMatthew) August 24, 2019
Some fans tried their best to warm up to the look, but those dusty digs were a hard pill to swallow.
Strong opinion, loosely held: the Toronto Blue Jays' road uniforms are immaculate.— J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) August 21, 2019
One person apparently liked the all-white uniforms, but it seems they were the only one in the Twitterverse that did.
Join the conversation Load comments