The Toronto Blue Jays are about to unveil new uniforms and fans want just one thing

The Toronto Blue Jays have fans talking after they hinted in a video that they'll be getting some new uniforms later this month.

The clip shows someone dusting off a light blue homeplate — the exact blue of the fits the team wore on the road from 1977 to 1988, and again as an alternate uniform from 2008 to 2010.

#BlueJays announcement scheduled for the morning of January 18... pic.twitter.com/yFFa26mBsZ — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) January 13, 2020

At the end of the vid, the hashtag #newblue pops up on the screen, along with the text "coming January 18 & 19 Winter Fest."

Winter Fest is the annual off-season weekend of baseball fun that the team holds at Rogers Centre, featuring current and former player appearances, games, ballpark tours, a chance to see historic memorabilia up-close and more.

Blue Jays fans: “powder blue uniforms!” — olivia🐦 (@oliviatweets_) January 14, 2020

Though for some of us, powder blue just evokes memories of some cringey looks from Dumb and Dumber and Night at the Roxbury, it seems that the general consensus among fans is excitement for the return of the throwback digs.

Cant wait to see the new powder blue uniforms! I was wondering if we will ever see some statues of Bluejays greats outside of Rogers Center? Like statues of Joe Carter, Robbie Alomar, Halladay? This would be a great way to honour past legends of the team — brian#1RaptorsFan (@rogerscentrefan) January 14, 2020

Among all of the uniform changes the Jays have seen, the unique ensembles were a fan favourite (as opposed to the black threads, which everyone hated).

We getting the powder blue uniforms back??!! pic.twitter.com/SCPiB9Evaz — Ryan Gomes (@undeadclock91) January 13, 2020

Since Nike is the exclusive provider of the team kits as of this year, it seems like a good time for a change.

And, a lot of franchises from all different types of sports have been jumping on the throwback uniform bandwagon, refreshing or completely reviving old looks.

The Jays haven't seen a drastic change in their outfits since revealing the latest version in fall 2011.

If the powder blue is in fact on its way back — which it seems like it is — it's unclear whether the look will be the exact same as in past year, or a new, redesigned iteration in the same colour palette.

Waking up to a Twitter feed discussing powder blue uniforms is a much more welcome thing 😍 — Emily - Literally me, Emily (@JaysGirlEmily) January 13, 2020

Fans will have to wait and see whether the uniforms will be a one-time thing for Winter Fest, an alternate look for the upcoming season or a permanent home or away fit.