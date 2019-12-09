Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 9 hours ago
kawhi leonard toronto

Kawhi Leonard returns to Toronto this week and here's what people are saying

The basketball star that helped bring the 2019 NBA championship win to Toronto — before making a devastating decision to leave the 6ix to play for the Clippers — is making his return to the city this week. 

Kawhi Leonard will arrive in Toronto to play against his former team on Wed, December 11, and it seems like everyone has something to say about it. 

The Raptors have been in somewhat of a funk in recent days, with the team losing three straight games in a row

Their 15-7 record puts them in fifth for the Eastern Conference, compared to the Clippers' 17-7 record, which has them placed second in the Western Conference

Because of this, some are worried that Leonard's return will spook the team and lead to yet another loss. 

Meanwhile, some fans are still extra salty about his decision to leave the Raptors and play for another team. 

Others are simply sad they won't get to see the star player face off against his former teammates.

But despite lasting resentment from some, many are simply grateful for the time he spent in Toronto and plan to cheer him on when he arrives Wednesday. 

If Leonard does happen to face some hostility from former fans, it definitely wouldn't be the first time. 

