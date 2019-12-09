Kawhi Leonard returns to Toronto this week and here's what people are saying

The basketball star that helped bring the 2019 NBA championship win to Toronto — before making a devastating decision to leave the 6ix to play for the Clippers — is making his return to the city this week.

Kawhi Leonard will arrive in Toronto to play against his former team on Wed, December 11, and it seems like everyone has something to say about it.

Kawhi back in Toronto this week :-/ — The Original Nick Nurse Fan Account (@FlyoutChase) December 9, 2019

The Raptors have been in somewhat of a funk in recent days, with the team losing three straight games in a row.

Their 15-7 record puts them in fifth for the Eastern Conference, compared to the Clippers' 17-7 record, which has them placed second in the Western Conference.

The Raptors lose their 7th game of the season and 3rd game in a row, but (despite late-game run) this was their 1st real stinker. These nights happen, impressive they went 21 games without 1. Chance to bounce back in Chicago tomorrow before Kawhi and the Clips come to town Wed. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 9, 2019

Because of this, some are worried that Leonard's return will spook the team and lead to yet another loss.

Better straighten up before clippers — Jennifer Netskos (@Jennets11) December 9, 2019

Meanwhile, some fans are still extra salty about his decision to leave the Raptors and play for another team.

I hope it’s extra cold when Kawhi comes back to Toronto. Yes, I’m still heartbroken pic.twitter.com/MwZ2yBZpJK — Vanessa Oryema (@nessaoryema) December 8, 2019

Others are simply sad they won't get to see the star player face off against his former teammates.

i’m sad cause i’ve been following Kawhi and the @LAClippers all season but won’t get the opportunity to see them the one time they come to Toronto live on Wednesday — Roy Night (@xrb_96) December 8, 2019

But despite lasting resentment from some, many are simply grateful for the time he spent in Toronto and plan to cheer him on when he arrives Wednesday.

Really? Not cool!! It's the NBA. It's a business. I mean I wasn't happy when Kawhi left the Raptors, but I'm grateful for what he did while he was here. Toronto fans will cheer for him when he arrives Wednesday. Because we have class and arean't a bunch of goofs. https://t.co/Ti7Zvz3ak3 — KAwardS (@wildisthekim) December 7, 2019

If Leonard does happen to face some hostility from former fans, it definitely wouldn't be the first time.