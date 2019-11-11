Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
don cherry fired

Don Cherry fired for comments about immigrants and poppies

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Veteran sportscaster and retired NHL coach Don Cherry has been fired as the longtime face of Hockey Night in Canada after making controversial remarks about immigrants and poppies (or an alleged lack thereof).

Sportsnet confirmed the news on Twitter Monday afternoon, writing that Cherry had officially been fired from the Rogers-owned broadcast network.

Cherry, 85, sparked a momentous wave of backlash on Saturday evening during his weekly Coach's Corner segment with comments that have been panned widely in the days since as disgusting, abhorrent, xenophobic, racist and downright un-Canadian.

"You people that come here, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that," said Cherry during Saturday's Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.

"These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada."

Sportsnet, the NHL and Coach's Corner co-host Ron MacLean apologized for the "offensive" and "discriminatory" comments on Cherry's behalf as Twitter exploded with criticism and hurt.

Cherry himself, however, told the Toronto Sun's Joe Warmington on Sunday that he had no plans of apologizing.

I suppose it's a moot point now. After more than 30 years of hosting what's been called "the most watched five minutes on Canadian TV," Cherry is out — and it's about time, say many hockey fans.

"Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night's broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down," Sportsnet said in a statement around 3:10 p.m. on Remembrance Day.

"During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for," wrote the network.

"Don is synonymous with hockey and has played an integral role in growing the game over the past 40 years. We would like to thank Don for his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada."

Lead photo by

Sportsnet

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Don Cherry thanks fans and stands by his comments after firing

Don Cherry fired for comments about immigrants and poppies

You can skate for free under the Gardiner Expressway this winter

You can soon go on a holiday light dream trail just outside of Toronto

The magical holiday lights festival at Niagara Falls starts next week

There's a holiday candlelight festival just one hour from Toronto

A real life Polar Express is coming near Toronto this month

Toronto Wolfpack fans thrilled over signing of rugby star Sonny Bill Williams