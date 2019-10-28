Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kawhi meme

Someone made a remix of a Drake song and the new Kawhi meme

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Kawhi Leonard may not be a Toronto Raptor anymore, but that hasn't stopped him from being the NBA's meme-MVP. 

The now-Los Angeles Clippers player (still sucks to say it out loud) officially has a new meme, and it's called the "Hey, hey, hey". 

The Fun Guy hit the Staples Centre and accidentally gave us more Internet gold with a very awkward address to the crowd that has now become viral. 

Nothing less is expected of the man who gave us last year's most precious gift (aside from, you know, helping us get our Championship rings): laughter

The "Hey, hey, hey" might be just as good, and people have been running amok the last few days with Kawhi dad jokes and song remixes.

But no mash up has been more apropos than the one mixed with a tune from Toronto's very own Drake, courtesy of Twitter user Egyalitarian

Most of us will know the lyrics to the classic Find Your Love: "I'm more than just an option..." Cue Kawhi. Perfect. 

Lead photo by

@egyalitarian

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Someone made a remix of a Drake song and the new Kawhi meme

This where to take latin dance classes in Toronto

You can relive the Raptors' championship win at this fan experience in Toronto

Bianca Andreescu got the sweetest note from a fan while on a plane

Oakland police say they won't be filing charges against Masai Ujiri after all

Hong Kong activists made a big statement at the Toronto Raptors game

Kawhi Leonard was met with a chorus of boos in Los Angeles

Raptors gave Toronto superfan Nav Bhatia a championship ring