You can rent this haunted house near Toronto for dirt cheap during spooky season

Think you have what it takes to spend the night in a remote Victorian mansion where at least two children died and the lights turn on and off at random?

You can be the star of your own formulaic horror flick this Halloween by renting an actual haunted house through Airbnb.

The short term vacation rental platform just announced a special deal in which guests can book one of eight spooky properties across the world for just $31 per night.

From a 1,200-year-old German manor owned by a Danish countess to the abandoned post office of an eerie, deserted town in Utah, the options are as cool as they are terrifying, which makes the inclusion of a property near Toronto all the more exciting.

Less than two hours north of the city, in Penetanguishene, ON, resides a stunning old home built in 1885 by a lumber magnate named Carl Beck.

Guests of the "Beck House," as it's now called, have reported seeing objects move around on their own and various ghostly apparitions.

Some people swear they've seen the angry spirit of Beck's eldest daughter, Mary, who was left to raise the family's nine children after her mother died.

When Beck himself passed away, he reportedly split up his estate evenly among all of his children — except for Mary, who got just a single dollar.

The Beck House is billed simply as "The Haunted House" on Airbnb and rents on average for $125 per night.

You can score it for $31 a night starting on October 19 at 9 a.m. when the promo period opens.

The discount only applies to stays from November 1 to 3, so act fast if you want to land a booking and make some new undead friends.