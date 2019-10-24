Bianca Andreescu got the sweetest note from a fan while on a plane

Mississauga-native Bianca Andreescu was so touched by a note she received from an adoring fan while on a plane ride, it actually brought her to tears.

The tennis champ tweeted a photo of a heartfelt message thanking her for inspiring the fan's two young daughters and showing them that anything is possible.

Written on a napkin, the note is anonymously signed"A Canadian."

"The best thing about what I do is this," Andreescu wrote of the note on Twitter.

"Someone on the plane wrote a very nice message on a napkin and gave it to me. It brought tears to my eyes because sometimes I don't understand the impact that I've made, and continue to make in people's lives accomplishing what I've accomplished."

Andreescu became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open back in September.

The 19 year-old tennis star now has a street named after her in her hometown of Mississauga and she recently became the highest-ranked Canadian tennis player in WTA Tour history.

"I have two young daughters. You have already inspired them both deeply," the note from the fan reads.

"Neither of them are tennis players but they both know what you have done. Because of you, they know that nothing is impossible if you want it enough."

In her tweet abote the note, Andreescu said she's always wanted to have a positive impact on the world and she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"I've always wanted to do good in this world somehow and have a positive impact on people's lives," she said.

"This isn't where it ends though, I want to continue to do so in much bigger ways."