The Toronto Raptors just released an athletic hijab with Nike

The Toronto Raptors just became the first-ever NBA team with their own, officially-licensed hijab for Muslim women who ball (or simply want to rep the Raps even harder than they already do).

"Inspired by those brave enough to change the game. The Toronto Raptors Nike Pro Hijab is available now," announced the team on Twitter Friday morning.

A video attached to the tweet features several young women from the GTA-based Hijabi Ballers — an organization that celebrates and works to increase opportunities for Muslim women in sports — playing basketball.

"You know, it goes back to my experience as an athlete," one player can be heard saying in the clip. "Growing up, I didn't have so many role models that looked like me."

"It's about Muslim females not having to give up their identity, or feeling like they have to sacrifice some portion of their identity, but also still play whatever sport they want."

The garment, which features a Raptors claw logo on one side and a Nike swoosh on the other, is being praised widely as video footage spreads of the young women in action.

The Nike Pro Hijab isn't new. The performance garment, constructed from lightweight, breathable polyester, was released in multiple styles and sizes early last year.

An official NBA-branded hijab had never been seen before today, however, making the Raptors trailblazers on yet another front.

"We're excited and humbled to partner with none other than the 2019 NBA Champions Raptors to present our mandate to the world — celebrating and increasing opportunities for Muslim girls and women in sport— as they launch the new Toronto Raptors Nike Pro Hijab! " reads the caption of an Instagram post from Hijabi Ballers, published Friday.

"Basketball is integral to our growing community in this cultural mosaic of a city. It allows us to come together and play, feel confident in our abilities and be celebrated for who we are," the post continues.

"We couldn't be more proud of our athletes and their contribution to changing the culture around sport in the city. A huge THANK YOU to the Raptors for recognizing that."

The Toronto Raptors Nike Pro Hijab is available now, but only in-store at Toronto's RealSports. Hopefully it'll hit stores online and be available to athletes beyond the 6ix soon.