Toronto wrestling fans staged their own WWE smackdown at Union Station

It's been a straight up glorious start to the week for professional wrestling fans in Toronto.

First, on Sunday, World Wrestling Entertainment's wildly popular SummerSlam — one of the biggest industry events of the year — returned to the 6ix for the first time in 15 years.

Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar to emerge as WWE's new Universal Champion on August 11 in the most high-profile of 12 scheduled matches, thrilling thousands of fans at Toronto's sold-out Scotiabank Arena.

Last night, many of those same fans returned for a live taping of the franchise's iconic Monday night TV program WWE: Raw, now in its 26th season.

Went to WWE Raw for the first time tonight in Toronto and holy shit, wrestling is the wildest and most insane shit I've ever seen! pic.twitter.com/pEI6pemNa6 — Cristian Perez (@CristianAlexPer) August 13, 2019

After two days of immersion in the highly dramatic world of their favourite WWE Superstars, fans were undoubtedly a bit riled up.

What better way to live out their dreams than by faux-wrestling each other for all of internet-kind to enjoy?

Video footage posted to Twitter early Tuesday morning following Monday Night Raw at Scotiabank Arena shows a group of fans engaged in their own impromptu smackdown of sorts.

What may have looked like a violent tussle to someone passing through the concourse between Scotiabank Arena and Union Station was actually a sweet coming together of strangers with a shared passion.

They laughed, they cheered, they booed, they declared winners, they ran around in circles, incredulous over the melee they were witnessing right in front of them.

As the match goes on, observers are seen stepping in to play announcers, officiators,and even surprise tag team opponents.

It is unclear who actually won the match, if anyone. Several fans were wearing large WWE championship belts, however, suggesting that many winners were present last night in the public transit concourse.