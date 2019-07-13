Toronto has a new mini water park just in time for the summer heat wave

It's no secret that this summer season has been hot so far, and it doesn't look like the heat wave is going anywhere anytime soon.

Luckily, there are a variety of ways to cool off in this city. You can head to the beach, hit up an outdoor pool or eat more ice cream than you care to admit.

You can also check out the newly-renovated mini water park on Centre Island.

The brand-new Centre Island splash pad is NOW OPEN! You can find it in the heart of Centreville, and it is free to use. Come out and enjoy it this long weekend pic.twitter.com/7lzaQm05re — Centreville Amusement Park (@Centreville4Fun) June 28, 2019

It's located right in the heart of the Centreville Amusement Park, and the best part is, it's free!

The splash pad has been undergoing revitalizations for a while now, and it reopened its doors to the public on June 28.

The renovations include new misting poles, fountains, water slides and jets, all to help keep you cool throughout the summer.

The Centreville Island Splash Pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.