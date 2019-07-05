It's going to feel like 40 C in Toronto this afternoon

Regretting your decision to wear pants to the office today? The good news is that you're right to be regretful — and who doesn't love being right? Everyone in pants this afternoon, that's who.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 31 degrees today with the potential for thunderstorms, though with the humidex it could feel much, much hotter. And stickier.

"A relatively hot and humid air mass will remain in place into Saturday," reads a special weather statement for Toronto issued by the weather agency Friday morning.

"Daytime maximum temperatures into the low thirties with humidex values near 40 can be expected this afternoon over some areas."

The Weather Network similarly forecasts a humidex value of 40 on the dot this afternoon.

Things should cool off slightly on Saturday, with temperatures hitting only the upper twenties. "Lower humidity" is expected for the remainder of the weekend, according to EnviroCan, with a high of just 25 degrees on Sunday.

Until then, don't even bother with your hair.