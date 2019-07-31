Sports & Play
Toronto gives advice to the newest member of the Blue Jays

Blue Jays fans are slowly, but surely recovering from the heartbreak of learning that longtime pitcher Marcus Stroman had been traded to the New York Mets.

Case in point: They're already helping one of his replacements get used to life in Canada.

Anthony Kay, one of two pitching prospects traded from the Mets to the Blue Jays in a deal announced earlier this week, took to Twitter early Tuesday evening with a question for people in his soon-to-be city of residence.

"Jays fan I need some help," wrote the 24-year-old New York native. "Gimme some info on Canada/Toronto that I need to know. I’m clueless."

More than 1,300 replies later, here's what Kay has learned:

Toronto has an abundance of attractive people.

You don't pronounce the second T.

Canadians take milk bags seriously.

Cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs is a futile endeavour.

Drake is our leader.

Poutine is good.

Smelling burnt toast is a part of our heritage.

Tim Hortons is highly overrated.

We speak the Queen's English around these parts.

No for real, bro. Favourite is spelled with a "u."

Most importantly, it would appear as though has Kay learned how incredibly friendly and helpful Canadian internet users are... at least until they get angry.

