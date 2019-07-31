Toronto gives advice to the newest member of the Blue Jays
Blue Jays fans are slowly, but surely recovering from the heartbreak of learning that longtime pitcher Marcus Stroman had been traded to the New York Mets.
Case in point: They're already helping one of his replacements get used to life in Canada.
Anthony Kay, one of two pitching prospects traded from the Mets to the Blue Jays in a deal announced earlier this week, took to Twitter early Tuesday evening with a question for people in his soon-to-be city of residence.
"Jays fan I need some help," wrote the 24-year-old New York native. "Gimme some info on Canada/Toronto that I need to know. I’m clueless."
More than 1,300 replies later, here's what Kay has learned:
Toronto has an abundance of attractive people.
Come here single. Dont bring sand to the beach. Thank me later.— On The John Sports (@OTJSports) July 31, 2019
You don't pronounce the second T.
Got it 👍🏽— Anthony Kay (@TonyBuckets18) July 30, 2019
Canadians take milk bags seriously.
be warned, the last guy who couldn't get behind bagged milk was forced into a jumbotron bag milk segment pic.twitter.com/WArrbt04LE— trig (@golbmchallenge) July 30, 2019
Cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs is a futile endeavour.
Cheer for the Leafs if you never want your team to have playoff success ;) (says the Oilers fan. Don't cheer for us we're terrible)— Alex Muth (@moosey_36) July 31, 2019
Drake is our leader.
July 30, 2019
Poutine is good.
Fucking delicious pic.twitter.com/6ycJkmHGse— Blake Parker (@bptml7) July 30, 2019
Smelling burnt toast is a part of our heritage.
Some lingo:— VioletBrown (@Brown01Violet) July 30, 2019
Clicks = Kilometres
Two-four = Case of beer w/ 24 bottles/cans
Runners = sneakers
Parkade = parking garage
Homo milk = 3.25% milk
And to learn about our history, go to YouTube and search Heritage Minutes. Wilder Penfield aka Burnt Toast is a classic heritage minute.
Tim Hortons is highly overrated.
Try local coffee shops/houses. Tim Horton is not good coffee.— Just Robin (@Robinegg_Amhers) July 30, 2019
We speak the Queen's English around these parts.
Favorite* 😂— Anthony Kay (@TonyBuckets18) July 30, 2019
No for real, bro. Favourite is spelled with a "u."
Psst there is a u in favourite too, from your new neighbour 🇨🇦🤓#LetsGoBlueJays— sharon (@sh_aronL) July 30, 2019
Most importantly, it would appear as though has Kay learned how incredibly friendly and helpful Canadian internet users are... at least until they get angry.
