Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 51 minutes ago
toronto raptors ottawa

Toronto Raptors have been invited to visit Justin Trudeau in Ottawa

The Toronto Raptors are going to Ottawa to visit Parliament Hill.

Coach Nick Nurse said he is working out a date to visit Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Who will be attending and when the meeting will be has not been announced yet.

The NBA championship team typically visits the White House, but many have been questioning where a winning team would go now that Canada is the home of the championship title. 

Golden State Warriors players rejected President Donald Trump’s invitation in 2017. In 2018, Trump didn’t invite the team.

"I have heard nothing about the White House. We are Canada's team anyway, right?" Nurse said on Sportsnet 590 The Fan yesterday.

The Raptors are a Canadian team, but that didn’t deter the Toronto Blue Jays from visiting George H.W. Bush in 1992 after their Word Series win.

At the Raptors championship parade on Monday, Trudeau thanked the team for bringing the country together.

“That’s what we celebrate,” he said.

