Justin Trudeau showed up in Toronto for the Raptors celebrations

Raptors fans at Nathan Phillips Square cheered when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stage at the championship parade rally — a contrast to the booing that erupted when Premier Doug Ford was introduced.

Trudeau received a better reaction from Raptors General Manager Masai Ujiri, too. When Ujiri saw Trudeau, they had a tight embrace and quick, intimate conversation.

Masai Ujiri greets 🇨🇦 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a massive hug. pic.twitter.com/9KKxSp8tK3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

The Prime Minister also had a chat with Kyle Lowry while standing around the Larry O’Brien championship trophy.

At the parade rally, Trudeau spoke briefly. His voice was hoarse as he screamed, "World champions!"

“What we saw here was the country coming together and that’s what we celebrate,” he said.

He asked the team for one favour. “We want to do it again next year.”