Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Nav Bhatia

Someone just created giant Nav Bhatia Superfan heads to cheer on the Raptors

Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Instead of holding up an image of Drake’s head to cheer on the Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight, a Toronto artist created cutouts of super fan Nav Bhatia.

Matt Durant and Ara Mamourian noticed fans holding up images of players’ faces, but none of Bhatia, who has attended every Raptors game since the team's conception in 1995.

nav bhatia

Ara Mamourian (left) and Matt Durant (right). Photo credit: Matt Durant.

The super fan "embodies so much of what I want Toronto to be seen for," Durant said. Creating the cutouts "seemed like a perfect way to show him and everyone that."

Leading up to Game 5 last Monday, Durant and Mamourian posted on Medium that they were looking for eight Raptors fans to hold up Bhatia heads at Jurassic Park.

This morning they decided to go down to the outskirts of Scotiabank Arena to get their signs in the hands of fans that have been camping out for two days to get prime real estate at Jurassic Park for Game 5.

nav bhatia

Toronto Raptors fans holding Bhatia heads at Jurassic Park this morning. Photo credit: Matt Durant.

"We could have printed 100 of those and they would have been gone no problem," Durant said. "Something magical is happening here"

Bhatia hasn't responded to the massive cut outs of his head yet, but Durant is hoping that he’ll see them in the hands of Raptors fans tonight.

Lead photo by

Ara Mamourian

