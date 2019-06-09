Ontario just got its first cannabis resort and hotel

What sounds more relaxing than lounging lakeside in a Muskoka chair? Doing it with a Backwoods in hand—if you're the smoking type.

You can do that, along with smoke up on your room balcony, at Sir Sam's Inn & Spa, an adults-only resort that just announced it's officially cannabis-friendly.

At this point, it's the only hotel in the province—on record, anyway—to allow its guests to smoke weed on the premises.

Located in Haliburton, about three hours' drive from Toronto, the 25-room luxury resort sits right on the shores of Eagle Lake (nothing like a scenic view coupled with a vape).

Though it's been open for a number of years, this couples' retreat is obviously keeping up with the times.

According to the the site Hotels Cannabis, Sir Sam's now allows weed-smoking on room balconies. They'll also let you puff-puff-pass anywhere on their outdoors property.

According to rules stated by the Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Assocation, only registered guests of the hotel and their invited guests can smoke recreational weed, as long as it's done within a designated smoking room.

It was previously reported by some publications that Ontario's first pot-friendly hotel, Cannabis Air, opened on McCaul Street last year. But it doesn't seem like that really ended up happening—I guess Sir Sam beat them to the punch.