raptors white house

Danny Green says Toronto Raptors won't visit the White House

Danny Green clearly gave a “hard no” to the Raptors visiting the White House.

“I just don’t think that we accept,” he said in an interview with Yahoo Sports Canada.

The reporter joked, “Well he didn’t invite you anyway,” in reference to Trump revoking the Golden State Warriors’ invite to the White House last year, after they rejected in 2017

“I’m sure he is going to take his invite back,” Green said.

Last week, Trump was asked if he was planning on inviting the Raptors to the White House. "We’ll think about that. If they’d like to do it, we’ll think about that.”

“That was a great job by a great team," he added.

Green said he respected other people’s political beliefs “regardless of how crazy the things are,” but he admitted, “[Trump] makes it really hard.”

When Raptors coach Nick Nurse was asked last week if they would be visiting the White House, he said, "I have heard nothing about the White House. We are Canada's team anyway, right?"

Nurse accepted an invite to Parliament Hill from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week. The details have not yet been announced.

