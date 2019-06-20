Donald Trump says he's thinking about inviting Raptors to the White House

Donald Trump was asked earlier today if he plans to invite the Toronto Raptors to the White House for winning the NBA championship.

His response? "Interesting question," he said, referring to the idea of inviting a non-American team.

“That was a great job by a great team," he added. "We’ll think about that. If they’d like to do it, we’ll think about that.”

Trump says he'll think about having the Raptors at the White House and every Torontonian, every Canadian and hopefully every Raptors player said pic.twitter.com/Ehdxfp8QHq — Drew (@JustRollinOn86) June 20, 2019

This comes directly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited the team to visit Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

When the Golden State Warriors won the championship in 2017, they declined Trump's invitation and were not invited back when they won again the following year.

In 1992 when the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series, they visited President Bush in the White House to celebrate.

The 1992 Toronto Blue Jays accepted President Bush's invitation to visit the White House however the 1993 team was not invited by President Clinton. I think the Toronto Raptors would rather not be invited by President Trump. — usa_poli_watch (@usa_poli_watch) June 20, 2019