Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
uber raptors

Uber just replaced all their car icons with a Raptors logo

Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

As the hours tick closer to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it is going to be tough to get around Toronto.

For those of you who are grabbing an Uber, you’ll notice there’s a fun change on the app. Instead of cars driving around, Raptors symbols are navigating around the city.

A message on the app says Uber is "supporting the Raptors during their championship drive" as the Raptors' official rideshare partner.  

Everyone really has hopped on the bandwagon. 

Lead photo by

Uber

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Uber just replaced all their car icons with a Raptors logo

Raptors fans wait outside Toronto's St. Regis Hotel to boo the Golden State Warriors

Toronto's giant Kawhi mural has been replaced with an epic Raptors wall

People are already lined up outside Jurassic Park for Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto

35 bars to watch the NBA Finals in Toronto by neighbourhood

Cineplex movie theatres across Canada are screening the NBA Finals for free

Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel is now in Toronto

Toronto now favoured to re-sign Kawhi Leonard according to Las Vegas oddsmakers