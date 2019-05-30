Uber just replaced all their car icons with a Raptors logo
As the hours tick closer to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it is going to be tough to get around Toronto.
For those of you who are grabbing an Uber, you’ll notice there’s a fun change on the app. Instead of cars driving around, Raptors symbols are navigating around the city.
Fun tip: when you open up the Uber app in Toronto, the cars have now been replaced with the @Raptors logo. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/F6skYzs66h— Josh McConnell (@joshmcconnell) May 30, 2019
A message on the app says Uber is "supporting the Raptors during their championship drive" as the Raptors' official rideshare partner.
Everyone really has hopped on the bandwagon.
