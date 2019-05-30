The Toronto Raptors just set a new ticket price record
Want to see the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors tonight at Scotiabank Arena? In person?
You'll need about $1,400 USD, on average, to score just one regular ticket according to SeatGeek.
The mobile ticketing platform told Newstalk 1010 this afternoon that the Toronto Raptors just set a new record for "most expensive average ticket price for a Game 1" in NBA finals history.
JUST IN: SeatGeek says the Raptors have set a new record for most expensive average ticket price for a Game 1, in #NBAFinals history. It's also the priciest live event ticket ever sold in Toronto. Average prices are now over $1400usd, with the "get in" price is just below $800usd— NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) May 30, 2019
While $1,400 may sound low compared to say, $60,000 for one seat, it's exorbitantly-high for an average ticket price. CBC reports that standard NBA playoff tickets usually cost roughly $100 to $1,200.
The prices we're seeing on ticket resale sites as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday after noon, just five hours before the game, range in price from $630 USD (standing room only) to a whopping $22,500 USD (courtside).
Courtside seats for Game 1, anybody? Only $22,500... https://t.co/vU4vBnaxqY #NBAFinals #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Wrhi75PT0h— Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) May 30, 2019
Needless to say, it's more than the average Toronto sports fan can afford.
Fortunately, we have plenty of options when it comes to watching the game on a screen — between Jurassic Park, the TIFF Bell Lightbox, various Cineplex theatres and all sorts of bars and restaurants, you'll be able to catch the action either way.
Join the conversation Load comments