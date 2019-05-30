Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto Raptors tickets

The Toronto Raptors just set a new ticket price record

Want to see the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors tonight at Scotiabank Arena? In person?

You'll need about $1,400 USD, on average, to score just one regular ticket according to SeatGeek.

The mobile ticketing platform told Newstalk 1010 this afternoon that the Toronto Raptors just set a new record for "most expensive average ticket price for a Game 1" in NBA finals history.

While $1,400 may sound low compared to say, $60,000 for one seat, it's exorbitantly-high for an average ticket price. CBC reports that standard NBA playoff tickets usually cost roughly $100 to $1,200.

The prices we're seeing on ticket resale sites as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday after noon, just five hours before the game, range in price from $630 USD (standing room only) to a whopping $22,500 USD (courtside).

Needless to say, it's more than the average Toronto sports fan can afford.

Fortunately, we have plenty of options when it comes to watching the game on a screen — between Jurassic Park, the TIFF Bell Lightbox, various Cineplex theatres and all sorts of bars and restaurants, you'll be able to catch the action either way.

