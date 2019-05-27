Sports & Play
nba finals tickets

Toronto Raptors fans upset about steep ticket prices for NBA Finals

The Raptors fandom is in a frenzy right now.

We're about to face the Warriors in the NBA Finals—the first time in franchise history—and Saturday's Game 6 win saw apocalypse-level street parties like Toronto hasn't seen (at least not since the Jays won the World Series.) 

But if you're trying to see the Raps play a game that will inevitably go down in history, be prepared to fork out more than $1,000—for the crappy seats, too. 

Pre-sale tickets for Game 1 against the Warriors at the Scotiabank Arena this Thursday only just went on sale today, but look up tickets on Stubhub, and the cheapest nosebleed seats are already selling for around $1,029 CAD. 

At this point, baseline seats are averaging a whopping $3,500 CAD. Courtside seats have come and gone for more than $30,000 each. 

If you can't en afford the Standing Room tickets, don't even think about going to Game 2 on Sunday, June 2. 

Potentially the Raptors' final home game of the season, ticket prices are going up there: there are lower sideline seats (not even courtside) selling for more than $8,500 CAD. 

This isn't at all surprising, given it's the first time Toronto (meaning Canada) has ever made it to the Finals, but still, it hurts when you see those prices compared to how much a ticket costs for a game in Oakland. 

Games 3 and 4 are happening in the Oracle Arena on June 5 and 7 respectively, and they're hundreds of dollars cheaper than our home games. 

Stubhub is offering Game 3 seats in the Upper Levels for just over $650 CAD—pretty much twice the price of equivalent seats in Toronto. 

We get it, this isn's the Golden State Warriors first Finals rodeo, but Toronto fans are really going to feel this one in their wallets. That's okay—Raptors fans are used to feeling the hurt before experiencing the glory.

Toronto Raptors

