Kawhi Leonard's crazy shot lines up perfectly with the Titanic theme song

Tonight at 8:30 p.m., the Toronto Raptors take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game One of this year's NBA Eastern Conference finals.

It's a huge deal — and yet, most people still seem preoccupied with something that happened on Sunday night: Kawhi Leonard's spectacular, game and series-winning buzzer beater.

The "shot heard around the world," as many have called it, has been dominating the world of sports news coverage in recent days, and with good reason. It was absolutely nuts.

Clips of the Raptors star making his now-famous bouncy basket to defeat the 76ers in Philadelphia on Sunday have also been circulating the viral web, inspiring plenty of creative movie mashups.

One Twitter user in particular decided to set footage of Leonard's jump shot to the theme song from the 1997 film Titanic, sang by Canada's own Celine Dion, and... I can't even put into words how perfectly it all lines up.

Just watch the clip:

I synced Kawhi Leonard’s game winner to the Titanic Music. pic.twitter.com/LKYG0z0jgU — ///Mike (@MikeMazzo) May 13, 2019

Full. Body. Chills.

Just when we were all thinking that moment in sports history couldn't possible get any more dramatic: Entre Céline. I wonder if that Milwaukee radio station is going to temporarily ban her from the airwaves out of fear, too?

Those who are partial to blockbuster superhero flicks can watch the same clip set to music from The Avengers. It's no Titanic song, but it's still pretty good.