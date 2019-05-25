This park near Toronto has boulders a billion years old

Ontario has some of the best conservation areas, parks, and hiking trails around, each with something special to offer.

From epic cave systems, to soaring sky-high view points, there are countless options to choose from for a weekend adventure this spring.

One option you might love, however, is a hidden gem that few know about, and what it's known for is completely unique and unusual compared to the rest: massive boulders that are nearly 2.5 billions year old!

Bleasdell Boulder Conservation Area, nestled beside the Trent River and about 90 minutes east of Toronto in Quinte West, has a gorgeous rural setting perfect for a leisurely hike on a warm spring day.

When you arrive at the entrance to the conservation area, it's only a short walk to the park's main attraction—the massive Bleasdell Boulder, which is taller than a two-storey building, and is over 13 metres long.

At roughly 2.3 billion years old, this boulder is one of the oldest glacial erratics in North America.

The hike to Bleasdell Boulder and back is an easy 1.5-km loop that is expertly maintained throughout the year and crosses over lakes, boardwalks, lush forests, and through flower fields.

If you're a hiking enthusiast and are looking for a longer trail to conquer for the day, the main loop trail also connects to the Lower Trent Trail, a 17 km non-motorized path along the former rail bed between Trenton and Glen Ross.

If you're lucky, you might even spot some deer, fox, and beavers that call this place home.

Bleasdell Boulder Conservation Area is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and is free to enter.