Explore this unreal cave system just north of Toronto

It’s no secret that Collingwood and the Blue Mountains are home to some of Ontario’s best outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, rock climbing, and now caving.

The Niagara Escarpment’s unique geological formations make Grey County a caving paradise, with the highest point of the Bruce Trail reaching 1675 ft at the Osler Bluffs.

Just a short drive from the Osler Bluffs is Metcalfe Rock, which has some of the best views in all of Collingwood.

Avid rock climbers have been scaling Metcalfe Rock for decades, and now, nature enthusiasts can explore the sprawling cave systems below.

Caving (also known as ‘spelunking’) at Metcalfe Rock is open to explore year round, and a number of Grey County tourism groups bring visitors down in them twice daily, such as Free Spirit Tours and Adventure Seeker Tours ranging in price from $65 to $200 per person.

Whichever tour you decide to book with, don’t worry if you’re a first timer. You’ll receive extensive rappelling instruction and will be equipped with all the required gear you need before being lowered into the 80-ft crevice.

Inside the caves, you should expect to both climb and crawl – so wear layered clothing you won’t mind getting a little dirty.

Tours last between 3 and 5 hours depending on the season.