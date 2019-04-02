Toronto can't get enough of the Raptors free fries giveaway

When Pizza Pizza announced they’d be changing their promotion to give away free slices when the Raptors scored more than 100 points, Toronto was in an uproar. Salt was added to the wound, but not in the way you’d think.

The Pizza Pizza promotion was swiftly replaced by a McDonald’s promo giving away free medium fries every time the Raptors scored more than 12 three-pointers.

@McDonaldsCanada let me get this straight; free fries 🍟 if the @Raptors score 12 three pointers? Feel free to rename the team the Toronto McRaptors 😍😍😍🍟🍟🍟 — This234 (@This234c) October 15, 2018

If you’re not too into sports, you might wonder how often that happens, but it seems the Raps are able to score us delicious hot fries pretty often. It’s even prompted the non-sportsball-fans to take interest.

I am a fan of Toronto Raptors exactly up to the point where if they score enough 3s then I get free french fries. — 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙈𝙘𝙇𝙚𝙤𝙙 (@jamespmcleod) March 29, 2019

You can only get the free fries by using the MyMcDs app, and only during the next day following the three-pointers.

In Kawhi Leonard's first regular season game, finishes with 24 pts and 13 reb! #Raptors beat Cleveland and Toronto made 14 three pointers so free fries at McDonald's but must use My McD's app. #LetsGoRaptors #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/a0bhPb59Dx — Aaron Zaretsky (@aaron_sports) October 18, 2018

The best part is, you don’t have to buy anything else to claim the free fries.

No purchase necessary! You can claim your free medium fries with the My McD’s app in-restaurant or through mobile order after 11:00 AM the day after the Toronto Raptors score 12 or more 3-pointers! 🏀🍟 https://t.co/06TSdv7n6B — McDonald's Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) January 23, 2019

However, some are thinking the number of three pointers scored to get the fries might be a little too low, increasing carb consumption among some fans.

The Toronto Raptors are going to make me gain hella weight, there's only so many free medium fries I can eat. — Andrew Horvath (@AndrewDHorvath) November 13, 2018

Nevertheless, it’s safe to say most of Toronto is pretty thrilled with the chance at free fries thanks to the performance of our local Raptors. Never forget, like Kanye said, when it comes to McDonald’s everyone is jealous of those fries.