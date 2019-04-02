Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
raptors free fries

Toronto can't get enough of the Raptors free fries giveaway

Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
When Pizza Pizza announced they’d be changing their promotion to give away free slices when the Raptors scored more than 100 points, Toronto was in an uproar. Salt was added to the wound, but not in the way you’d think. 

The Pizza Pizza promotion was swiftly replaced by a McDonald’s promo giving away free medium fries every time the Raptors scored more than 12 three-pointers. 

If you’re not too into sports, you might wonder how often that happens, but it seems the Raps are able to score us delicious hot fries pretty often. It’s even prompted the non-sportsball-fans to take interest.

You can only get the free fries by using the MyMcDs app, and only during the next day following the three-pointers.

The best part is, you don’t have to buy anything else to claim the free fries.

However, some are thinking the number of three pointers scored to get the fries might be a little too low, increasing carb consumption among some fans. 

Nevertheless, it’s safe to say most of Toronto is pretty thrilled with the chance at free fries thanks to the performance of our local Raptors. Never forget, like Kanye said, when it comes to McDonald’s everyone is jealous of those fries. 

