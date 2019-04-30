Sports & Play
Toronto is complaining about Raptors playoff tickets

My, my, my, how fast the tables turn.

Last week, Toronto sports fans were all "yay, Raptors!" and "boo, Blue Jays!" and "eh, the Leafs had a better run than usual, I guess."

This week, thanks to the addition of top MLB prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to their roster, the Jays are selling tickets like hot cakes once again, and the Leafs... well, they're out. Nobody's thinking about them.

The Raptors, on the other hand, appear to be struggling with ticket sales despite just stomping the Orlando Magic in a history-making, 5-game opening round playoff series — and fans say it's all about the Benjamins (or rather, the Robert Bordens).

"Toronto Raptors Playoff Games not selling out!" complained a season ticket holder last night by email, noting that he and his fellow ticket holders "are pissed because they cannot sell their tickets for anything near what they paid for them."

The fan alleges that MLSE (which owns the Raptors and Scotiabank Arena) is "gouging season ticket holders" and that "there is a revolt underway!"

He's far from alone, if Twitter complaints are any indication.

The Raptors are currently tied 1-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round NBA playoff series after posting a 108-95 victory on Saturday and losing 94-89 on Monday.

Game 3 is set to take place on Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Philly.

The next Raptors game in Toronto, Game 5 against the 76ers, is set for exactly one week, on May 7. Tickets currently start at around $150.

