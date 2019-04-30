Toronto is complaining about Raptors playoff tickets

My, my, my, how fast the tables turn.

Last week, Toronto sports fans were all "yay, Raptors!" and "boo, Blue Jays!" and "eh, the Leafs had a better run than usual, I guess."

Raptors have to lower these playoff ticket prices because these crowds have been sooooo dead — Arjun Bedi (@thearjunbedi) April 28, 2019

This week, thanks to the addition of top MLB prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to their roster, the Jays are selling tickets like hot cakes once again, and the Leafs... well, they're out. Nobody's thinking about them.

The Raptors, on the other hand, appear to be struggling with ticket sales despite just stomping the Orlando Magic in a history-making, 5-game opening round playoff series — and fans say it's all about the Benjamins (or rather, the Robert Bordens).

I love my @Raptors but wow the prices for Round 2 playoff tickets are insane. Insane. Why does @MLSEPR hate us? — Amber-Marie (@Amber_Marie88) April 25, 2019

"Toronto Raptors Playoff Games not selling out!" complained a season ticket holder last night by email, noting that he and his fellow ticket holders "are pissed because they cannot sell their tickets for anything near what they paid for them."

Scotiabank Arena is empty for a Saturday night playoff game..just sad, they really need to lower the ticket prices @Raptors @MLSEPR #WeTheNorth #NBAPlayoffs — pikachu (@thakid_aaron) April 27, 2019

The fan alleges that MLSE (which owns the Raptors and Scotiabank Arena) is "gouging season ticket holders" and that "there is a revolt underway!"

He's far from alone, if Twitter complaints are any indication.

Tickets for the Sixers-Raptors playoff games in the nosebleed section are $200?! HARD PASS. — Synthia T. (@synthiat) April 25, 2019

The Raptors are currently tied 1-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round NBA playoff series after posting a 108-95 victory on Saturday and losing 94-89 on Monday.

An area of improvement for all @Raptors & @MapleLeafs fans. When it comes to the playoffs, be in the seats when the game is on. I'm certain that the going rate for a ticket is worth all 48/60 minutes. The place should be packed and the building should be loud until the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/Nf7VScm1T5 — Coach Hogan (@MonsieurHogan) April 30, 2019

Game 3 is set to take place on Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Philly.

The next Raptors game in Toronto, Game 5 against the 76ers, is set for exactly one week, on May 7. Tickets currently start at around $150.